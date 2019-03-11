Minute-long movies to be showcased at Edinburgh International Film Festival

Movies just sixty seconds long are to be shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival this summer under a bid to unearth the nation's rising stars.

Organisers have issued a rallying call to "aspiring and emerging filmmakers" to come up with projects up to a minute long.

Live action or animated films, and both fiction and non-fiction work will be eligible for the competition, which will see up to 20 of the best submissions showcased during the festival.

Developed under a new partnership with whisky brand Johnnie Walker, the contest is open to all filmmakers aged 18 years or over who are based in Scotland.

Entries must be based on the theme "walk with us" and can be made using professional equipment, computer software or a camera phone.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: "We want to know what 'walk with us' means to you. Whether it’s about where you live, what you like, who you spend time with or what’s important to you, we want to see and hear from you."

Successful filmmakers will get the chance to attend the festival's opening gala in June, as well the screening of the winning entries, and a personalised bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky.

All entries must be submitted by 10 April, with the winners chosen by the end of the month.

Holly Daniel, head of industry and talent development at the festival said: "We champion all levels of filmmaking talent and we're delighted to be able to open up this opportunity to both new and existing filmmakers from across Scotland.

"We are excited to be working on this shared vision with Johnnie Walker and supporting this showcase of Scotland’s creative voices.”