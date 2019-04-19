Miros Cantina owner snaps up prime Grassmarket shop for £100k

Graze on Grassmarket, a sandwich shop and café in the Old Town, has been bought by Rouein Hajirpirlou, who also operates Mexican restaurant Miros Cantina on Rose Street and The Castle Arms on Johnston Terrace.

The café, next to the Apex Hotel and luxury cashmere shop Hawico, has been successfully run by the owner, Helen Fergie-Fairgrieve, for four years.

Known for serving fresh and affordable meals in the city centre as well as two friendly "sheep", new owner Rouein said he will to continue to run the business as a sandwich shop with plans to introduce a new street food menu.

Helen decided to sell the cafe, which has been on the market since September, to focus on other business commitments.

Business Agent at Christie & Co, who sold the business Tony Spence, said: “This is a great business in a prominent location within Edinburgh City Centre and as expected, Graze on Grassmarket generated a huge amount of interest from the outset, culminating in a successful sale to an experienced local buyer. We are delighted to have a achieved this sale on behalf of Helen and wish Rouein and his family the best in taking over this business, which we are sure will be a success like their others.

“Demand within Edinburgh for similar businesses, with a strong offering and good location, remains high as the city continues to grow, with both tourist and corporate trade increasing demand.”

