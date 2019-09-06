'Missed by inches': Iconic Edinburgh store Jenners launches probe into falling masonry claim

BOSSES at a leading Princes Street retailer have launched an investigation into reports a piece of masonry missed a pedestrian on the street below "by inches".

Jenners are probing claims a lump of render, thought to be several inches thick, tumbled off the side of the historic department store and crashed on to the pavement, reportedly only narrowly missing those walking past.

The falling masonry was reported to the council and Jenners on Wednesday

The premixed sand and cement mixture is often used to coat the outside of buildings to protect them against the elements.

Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene to ensure the building was secure following the near miss.

The incident was reported to council building chiefs, however the Evening News understands the retailer - now owned by Mike Ashley's Sport Direct - has launched their own internal probe.

Jenners has been contacted for comment.

