Missing 20-year-old Murrayburn woman found safe and well

A woman reported missing from the Murrayburn area of Edinburgh has been found safe and well, say police.

Karolina Pyrchala, 20, had been last seen leaving a flat in Murrayburn Park shortly after 11am on Friday, 19 October.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: St James crane collapse | ‘Sheer destruction’ of Princes St Gardens | Gleneagles lands in Edinburgh

Writing on the Edinburgh Police Division Facebook page, officers confirmed: We are pleased to report that 20 year old Karolina Pyrchala, who was reported missing from the Murrayburn area earlier today, has been found safe & well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital