Missing 86-year-old man from East Lothian has been found

Police in East Lothian have confirmed that a missing 86-year-old man from Prestonpans has now been found.

Charles White was last seen on Wednesday at 1pm in Johnny Moat Place and was traced yesterday evening.

Charles White has now been found.

The police thanked members of the public for their help sharing social media posts regarding Mr White's disappearance.

