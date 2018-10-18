Missing Ayrshire teen found safe and well in Gorebridge

Have your say

A teenage boy from Ayrshire who was reported missing last week has been found safe and well in Gorebridge.

Police launched an appeal to trace 14-year-old Kyle Lewis after he was reported missing on Friday.

Officers believed the youngster may have travelled to Dalkeith but confirmed he was found safe and well in Gorebridge on Wednesday.

A force spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that Kyle Lewis was traced safe and well in the Gorebridge area last night.

“Thanks to everyone who assisted with our appeal.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital