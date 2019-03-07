Missing Bathgate man found safe and well in Fife

Have your say

A MAN reported missing from the Bathgate area on Thursday morning has been found, police have anoounced.

Concerns were raised for James Hamill after he failed to contact friends or family on Wednesday evening, but he has now been traced in Fife.

Mr Hamill, 46, previously had not been seen since Wednesday morning.

A Police Scotland statement read: “We are delighted to report that 46-year-old James Hamill who was reported missing this morning from the Bathgate area earlier today has been traced in the Aberfeldy area.”

“We would like to thank the public who assisted with information during our earlier appeals”.