Missing Italian dad treated in Scotland for a month with memory loss

An Italian man who vanished from his home in Pisa has been treated in an Edinburgh hospital for nearly a month after losing his memory.

Salvatore Mannino, 52, was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on September 20, after being taken ill in St Giles’ Cathedral in the capital.

He had disappeared from his home the previous day after dropping his children off at school and was last seen at a railway station.

Detectives in Scotland were baffled by the case as Mr Mannino was unable to tell them who he was or where he was from.

Today Mr Mannino’s lawyer, Ivo Gronchi, confirmed that Mr Mannino was the ‘mystery man’ being treated at the hospital.

His family declined to give a statement, but his wife, Francesca, is by his bedside.

The father-of-four was said to have looked at weather forecasts for Edinburgh and Aberdeen online before he disappeared, sparking an appeal from cops in Italy.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are pleased to confirm that the identity of a man who took unwell within St Giles Cathedral on September 20 has now been established.

“Officers would like to thank the public and media who shared our appeals for information and assisted with this investigation.”

