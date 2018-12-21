Missing Leith woman Sophia Airey wore Nike top on night she disappeared

Police have released images of the clothing worn by Leith woman Sophia Airey on the night she disappeared.

It comes a day after officers found the 29-year-old's blue Skoda Fabia abandoned at Hawes Pier car park by South Queensferry.

The clothing worn by Sophia on the night she went missing. Pic: Police Scotland

Sophia, from Edina Street, was last seen in Corstorphine at around 2.30pm on Wednesday and is believed to have been in the South Queensferry area at around 7pm that night.

Police have now released to images of the Nike top Sophia Airey was wearing when she went missing.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with a medium build and jaw length light brown/blonde hair. She is thought to be wearing light blue skinny jeans, a multi-coloured turtle neck Nike running top and black suede boots.

If anyone remembers seeing a woman matching Sophia's description wearing this top in the Hawes car park area of South Queensferry, at around 7pm on Wednesday, they should contact police immediately.