MND campaigner Gordon Aikman to be honoured at charity dinner

DEACON Blue frontman Ricky Ross will be part of a star-studded evening to be held in memory of MND campaigner Gordon Aikman.

The fundraising meal will take place on June 21 – Global MND Awareness Day – at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

Dubbed Gordon’s Fightback Dinner, it will see a host of celebrities come together in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease, raising money for charity MND Scotland.

And it will include a live performance from the Deacon Blue singer who performed at Gordon and Joe Pike’s wedding in March 2015 and wrote a song about Gordon, A Gordon for Me, in 2017.

He told the Evening News: “I’m delighted to be involved in this special evening to commemorate Gordon and everything he did in the fight against MND.

“I knew Gordon personally and his strength and passion to change the future for others affected by MND was immense. This night is going to be an epic tribute to him and everything raised will go to MND Scotland, a fantastic charity supporting people with the illness and helping to find a cure.”

An on the night the auction will be announced by Scottish Rugby legends Doddie Weir and Scott Hastings, with a host of items up for grabs.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir, who made 61 caps for the national side, revealed last summer that he too had been stricken by the condition.

He said: “Gordon’s attitude and response to his diagnosis with MND was inspirational.

“He did so much to raise awareness of this terrible disease and had a really positive impact on the lives of fellow sufferers. I have now taken up the baton and hope to continue the fightback.

“I am delighted to be attending the dinner and know it will be a great night, celebrating Gordon’s life and supporting MND Scotland.”

Fellow rugby great Scott Hastings said: “I am really looking forward to supporting Gordon’s Fightback dinner on 21st June. As a Patron of MND Scotland and Chair of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation I have had a long association supporting MND charities. I am looking forward to Gordon’s Fightback dinner when I will share the platform with Doddie and I hope we can raise some significant funds during the auction.”

The night will also see the Fightback Spirit award presented to recognise someone’s inspirational contribution to the fightback against MND.

Lawrence Cowan, Chair of MND Scotland, said: “Gordon inspired so many people to fund a cure for MND and transform care.

“I am proud to be presenting someone with the Fightback Spirit award for their incredible courage and determination to do the same.”

Tickets available at www.mndscotland.org.uk.