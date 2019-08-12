Moment private hire car bursts into flames in Straiton caught on camera

Have your say

DRAMATIC images have emerged of a fierce car fire that shut a major Capital road for nearly two hours over the weekend.

The silver private hire burst into flames sending smoke billowing above Straiton Road on Saturday afternoon.

Daytrippers faced delays as police closed the carriageway and firefighters battled the blaze - there were no reports of injuries.

Witness Gillian Auld, 50, from Musselburgh, said: “We could see the smoke from a distance and as we got nearer there were flames coming from the bottom of the car.

“Just as we approached it really took off. I had the window open and could feel the heat on my face.”

Council workers were also called in after the intense heat from the fire melted the road surface.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to the roundabout in Straiton at about 3.45pm on Saturday following a report of a car fire. Officers closed the road and left the scene at 5.30pm.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a crew was deployed to tackle the fire.

He added: "We were alerted at 3.38pm on Saturday, August 10 to reports of a vehicle on fire at Straiton Road in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene, where crews extinguished the fire.

“There were no reported casualties, and crews left at 3.54pm.”