MoonWalk challenge is a big step for friends

PALS Hayley Moyes and Nadia Pettie from Edinburgh are among those preparing to pound the pavements in the fight against breast cancer.

Having both lost family members to the disease, they have registered for this year’s MoonWalk Scotland, taking place in Holyrood Park on Saturday, June 9.

They were inspired to get into training after volunteering at last year’s event.

Hayley, 26, said: “We signed up to do The MoonWalk Scotland to raise funds to help find a cure for breast cancer. This is a cause close to our hearts as we have lost members of family to cancer, and we know people who are currently fighting cancer. We want to do our bit for an amazing charity that means a lot to us.

“We first heard about The MoonWalk Scotland from a close friend who volunteers at the event every year.

“We both volunteered last year, and it was amazing to go out on the route to see the thousands of walkers, supporting them as they made their way around the streets of Edinburgh. Seeing everyone having such a great time helped us to make the decision that next time we’d return as walkers.”

Nadia, 23, added: “Living in the city of Edinburgh is wonderful – it is a beautiful place and getting to see it in the dark at The MoonWalk makes it even prettier. There is so much energy at MoonWalk City in Holyrood Park – a real sense of fun.”

Following the training plan set out by event organisers Walk the Walk, the pair, from Longstone, have started getting ready and are enjoying going on short walks and attending the gym.

They have also enlisted the help of a friend’s mum to decorate their “Hollywood comes to Holyrood” bras and can’t wait to wear them.

Hayley added: “We are building our fitness levels gradually and are looking forward to starting to do the longer distances with another friend who is also taking part in the event this year.

“As part of our training we plan to walk up Arthur’s Seat and Colinton Hill. We are looking forward to building up the miles as we walk along the Union Canal.

“It is great that you can choose from one of four distances to suit your fitness level. The MoonWalk Scotland is a great way of getting fit and a fun way to help raise funds and awareness for a brilliant charity.”

While Hayley and Nadia will be taking part in the Half Moon (13.2 miles), they will set out with friends Fiona and Carol who will continue along the route to complete the Full Moon distance of 26.2 miles.

Anyone wishing to take part can register at www.walkthewalk.org.