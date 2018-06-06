MoonWalk Scotland: full list of Edinburgh road closures

Have your say

The MoonWalk Scotland takes place this Saturday evening and Sunday morning - make sure you don't get caught out by road closures with this handy and comprehensive guide.

Thousands of women are set to take to Edinburgh's streets in brightly coloured bras and take part in the fantastic MoonWalk Scotland this Saturday evening in an effort to raise money for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

Over £250,000 has already been raised by Edinburgh walkers and you can donate to the total at walkthewalk.org/donate/. Alternatively you can visit walkthewalk.org/volunteer/moonwalk-scotland-2018-volunteervolunteering to help out at the race - the organisation are currently seeking marshalls and water carriers among other roles.

The event has been organised to create minimal disruption, but there will be a number of roads closures between 10:30pm on Saturday night and 4am on Sunday morning.

FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES

From 10.30 pm on June 9 to 1.45 am on June 10

Duke’s Walk, Queen’s Drive, Holyrood Gait, Horse Wynd, Holyrood Road from Holyrood Gait to Dumbiedykes.

From 11.00 pm on June 9 to 2.00 am on June 10

Reid’s Close, Hutton Road, Jackson’s Entry, Gentle’s Entry, Hammermen’s Entry, St John Street at all junctions with Holyrood Road.

From 11.00 pm on June 9 to 2.40 am on June 10

St. Mary’s Street, Jeffrey Street, East Market Street, Cockburn Street, Market Street, The Mound, Bank Street, North Bank Street, George IV Bridge northbound from Chambers Street to Lawnmarket, Lawnmarket from with North Bank Street to Johnston Terrace, Johnston Terrace, Castle Terrace from Johnston Terrace to Lady Lawson Street, Castle Terrace from exit of NCP car park to Castle Terrace (north to south section), Lady Lawson Street from Spittal Street to West Port, Grindlay Street at Spittal Street and Castle Terrace.

From 11.20 pm on June 9 to 3.00 am hours on June 10

Bread Street.

From 0.35 am on June 10 to 4.00 am on June 10

Ravelston Dykes Road.

ROADS ON WHICH WAITING, LOADING AND UNLOADING WILL BE PROHIBITED

From 6.00 pm on June 9 to 2.00 am on June 10

Holyrood Road, St Mary’s Street, Jeffrey Street, Market Street, East Market Street from Jeffrey Street for a distance of 50m eastwards (except for taxis).