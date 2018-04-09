More parking fines handed out in Edinburgh than any other city

An RAC report published in December found traffic wardens in Edinburgh handed out more parking fines than in any other city in Scotland.

According to the figures, motorists in the Capital were slapped with over 58,000 charges between July and September alone.

Wardens on George Street passed out 8,800 parking fines to drivers in 2017, raking in around £528,000 in charges – making it the Capital’s most profitable street. Chambers Street was the second most valuable, with 2,700 charges earning £163,000 and the £2,500 issued on Charlotte Square valued at upwards of £150,000.

The average fine eventually paid by drivers in the 2016/17 financial year totalled just over £39.