Moredun riot: Boy, 16, arrested after colliding with police van

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with last night’s Moredun riot after he collided with a police van.

Terrified residents reported seeing about 30 youths in the Moredunvale Road area at about 6:30pm.

Police vans were called to the scene last night. Pic: Submitted

Several police vehicles, and more than a dozen officers accompanied by at least one dog unit, were called to the scene.

In a statement issued today by police, Superintendent Mandy Paterson of Edinburgh Division, said: “From around 6.30pm on Monday 15th April, officers in the South East received numerous calls relating to youth disorder and antisocial behaviour within the Moredunvale Park area.

“Police were quickly dispatched and on arrival, the youths made off. Whilst in attendance, a 16 year-old male youth was arrested for a breach of the peace and outstanding warrant.

“We have confirmed this person collided with a police vehicle immediately prior to his arrest. He did not require medical attention as a result of this.

“The full circumstances of this collision are being investigated and the Police Scotland Professional Standards Unit have been informed.

“Inquiries to identify those involved in the disturbance are continuing and I would like to thank all members of the local community who have supported us with information.

“Local officers are pro-actively identifying and visiting those involved last night with a view to preventing any repetition and would seek the support of local parents or guardians in ensuring knowledge of the whereabouts and activities of their children.

“We are committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and disorder across the city.”

Rumours had quickly spread that last night’s mayhem was sparked as reprisal attacks after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Gilmerton Road on Sunday.

However there is not thought to be a link to the Gilmerton stabbing.

It appears all of the youths involved were causing the disturbance as one group, rather than fighting with one another.

