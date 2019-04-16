Moredun riot latest: Fears Edinburgh knife crime is “escalating”

A CONCERNED councillor has vowed to raise the issue of knife crime with police after last night’s Moredun clashes.

Terrified residents reported about 30 youths - some armed with blades - in pitched battles on Moredunvale Road at around 6.30pm.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Moredun involving at least 30 youths. Pictures: Submitted

Rumours quickly spread the mayhem was sparked as reprisal attacks after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Gilmerton Road on Sunday.

Tory councillor for Liberton/Gilmerton Stephanie Smith said: “The whole thing is very concerning indeed.

“Anti-social behaviour is not an issue we want to see here and I’ll be doing everything I can to support police with their investigation.

“What we have to do is work with them to do everything we can to stop this.”

Residents have yet to raise knife crime as an issue in the ward with Cllr Smith but she said that might change after last night’s clashes.

And she vowed to meet with officers to try and get to the bottom of “a range of issues” that cause violence to flare.

“It’s not something I’ve had much experience of in this ward but knife crime over the last while seems to have escalated - in Edinburgh and across the UK.”

Officers swooped on Moredun last night with eyewitnesses claiming a police vehicle hit a young boy who had been involved in the trouble making.

Several police vans and more than a dozen officers accompanied by at least one dog unit arrived on the scene close to the Moredun high rise flats.

Speaking to the Evening News, one eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, claimed that a gang of hooded and balaclava-clad youths were out rioting - some armed with knives.

Another eyewitness, who also requested to remain anonymous, claimed two police vans sped across the grass to disperse the gang of youths who were making their way towards the high flats. They added that one of the vans hit a young boy, who ended up on the bonnet of the vehicle.

They said: “I saw a large group of boys coming across the grass towards the flats, then they all scarpered as two police vans appeared.

“The police van at the back was right behind one of the boys who ended up on the bonnet.

“In my opinion the driver was too close behind the boy. I’m not sure if he was hurt or not as he was taken straight into the police van.”

A third eyewitness said that police accompanied by a dog unit recovered what looked like a t-shirt.

The 16-year-old victim of Sunday’s attack is still in hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in front of horrified shoppers near the Aldi supermarket on Gilmerton Road.

