Moredun riot: Youth leapt across police van bonnet ‘Starsky and Hutch’ style

A youth involved in last night’s Moredun riot leapt across the bonnet of a police vehicle as the mob were chased away, an inside police source has said.

Terrified residents reported about 30 youths - some thought to be armed with weapons - in pitched battles on Moredunvale Road at around 6.30pm.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Moredun involving at least 30 youths. Pictures: Submitted

Several police vans and more than a dozen officers accompanied by at least one dog unit arrived on the scene last night.

Rumours quickly spread the mayhem was sparked as reprisal attacks after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Gilmerton Road on Sunday.

An eyewitness claimed they saw two police vans speed across the grass to disperse the gang of youths who were making their way towards high flats.

They said they saw one of the police vans hit a boy, who ended up on the bonnet of the vehicle, as the group dispersed.

But a police insider told the Evening News: “We responded pretty effectively to multiple reports of what was a pretty large mob of youths congregating.

“They started to run off, scattering all over the place. One of them must have seen Starsky and Hutch as a kid because he leapt onto the bonnet of one of our vehicles before making off from the scene with the rest of them. It was very reckless behaviour.”

Another eyewitness last night said police accompanied by a dog unit recovered what looked like a t-shirt at the scene last night.

The 16-year-old victim of Sunday’s attack is still in hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in front of horrified shoppers near the Aldi supermarket on Gilmerton Road.

