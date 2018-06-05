Morningside says no to Marks: Looking back at Edinburgh in 1992

Have your say

A look in pictures at Edinburgh in the 90s.

Exterior of the Elsie Inglis hospital, with a For Sale sign in August.

Continental Circus Berlin's ringmaster Chris Balthrop gives Rani the elephant a dish of haggis, her favourite food, at Murrayfield ice rink in Edinburgh July 1992. Piper not identified.

Scottish socialist politician Tommy Sheridan, prospective party candidate in the general election, speaks to the press at Saughton prison in March.

Morningside residents take to the streets to ­protest at the planned Marks & Spencer food store in April.

A Dalek and a Cyberman wait at a bus stop in ­Shandwick Place to advertise Edinburgh’s new night club, The Tardis, in September.

New rhinoceros calf Shimba makes her first public appearance with her mother Umfolozi at Edinburgh Zoo in 1992.

Prime Minister John Major is mobbed by photographers and the Press during a visit to the St James Centre in Edinburgh, September 1992.

Children from Pilton took their home-made rafts down to the River Almond on Fun in the Sun day in August.

