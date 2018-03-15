Morrisons launch £10 meat box which will feed a family for two weeks

Morrisons have created a tasty treat for meat-lovers across the country.

After the success of the wonky veg box, the supermarket giant recently launched a 2.3kg meat box containing a range of products for just £10 - but you’ll have to be quick as it’s available for a limited time only.

The meat box is so big, Morrisons claim it’s filled with enough meat to feed an average UK family for two weeks.

The British Meat Pack, so-called because its meat only comes from animals farmed in the UK, contains a 900g Pork Loin Joint, 420g of Steak Mince, 450g of Lean Diced Beef and eight of “The Best” Pork Sausages.

Morrisons will also offer customers advice on how to use the items in the pack, which has been designed around popular British family meals, such as chilli con carne, beef stew and bangers and mash.

According to the supermarket, customers will save £5.03 (more than 30 per cent) buying the meat pack, compared to purchasing each individual cut of meat.

Aidan Buckley, Meat Buyer at Morrisons, said: “Meat is typically one of the most costly items in customers’ baskets.

“This British meat pack makes it more affordable so customers can enjoy it with their families.”

The meat deal will be avaialble at Morrisons’ 488 butcher counters nationwide for the duration of National Butcher’s Week, which runs from 12 March to 18 March.

This story originally featured on our sister site inews.co.uk.