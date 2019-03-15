Mother’s Day 2019: Here are 5 of the best Edinburgh florists to buy the perfect bouquet

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, many of us will be looking for the best places around to buy the pefect bouquet of flowers.

Supermarkets are one option, but for that extra personal touch you might want to try a specialist.

We asked Evening News readers for their suggestions on where is best in Edinburgh and the Lothians to get your Mother’s Day flowers. Here are five of their best recommendations;

Flowers By Arrangement, Musselburgh

Crafting bespoke flowers for all occasions, Flowers by Arragement was a popular choice with readers. Five in total said this was their favourite florist in Edinburgh and Lothians. One reader, Pauline Green, described the service there as “second to none.”

A range of special Mother’s Day bouquets are available, from colourful pink and yellow and pastel bouquets to spring baskets, raning in price from £30 to £35.

Visit: 138 N High Street, Musselburgh, 0131 665 7845, http://fbaflowers.co.uk/

My Little Peony, Canongate

Another popular choice with readers, My Little Peony also received five recommendations.

Reader Alison Hunter said: “Another vote for My Little Peony at the Old Tollbooth Market on Canongate. Rhona (the owner) has a wee gem of a shop in the recently reopened market.”

Another reader, Julie Dixon, also sent in a beautiful picture of a bouqueut from the Canongate florist.

According to its social media pages, the business was started up recently by Rhona Hunter and previously offered free Valentine’s Day flower deliveries around Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Visit: Old Tollbooth Market, 179a Canongate, https://www.facebook.com/mylittlepeonyflorist/

Snapdragon, Bruntsfield

Reader Sofie Biehl Kleberg said her vote goes to this florist in Bruntsfield.

Snapdragon is a florists and candle-makers, creating wedding, events and funeral flowers and also runs floral workshops. You’ll also find a great selection of homeware and lifestyle products. They pride themselves on a natural and elegant style.

The online Mother’s Day collection features a selection of flowers, plants and gifts for mums. Edinburgh postcodes from EH1 to EH36 will also benefit from a flower bouquet delivery service.

Visit: 146 Bruntsfield Place, 0131 229 1951, https://snapdragonedinburgh.com/

Narcissus, New Town

A well-known florist in the Capital, Narcissus claims to be Edinburgh’s top for “cutting-edge botanical design.”

The New Town shop boasts a display of fresh flowers and an array of bouquets and unusual plants, unique vases and one-off designs.

On the website, Narcissus offers a range of about 15 different Mother’s Day bouquets ranging in price from £38 to £60. They also offer gift vouchers for their flower school and ‘Mum and Me’ flower workshops.

Visit: 87 Broughton Street, 0131 478 7447, http://fbaflowers.co.uk/

Williamson’s, Corstorphine

This long-running florist is offering a variety of stunning bouquets made up of fresh flowers.

Many of the bouguets consist of the classic pastel pinks, yellows, purples and come in hand-tied bouquets, baskets, tins, jars and vases. Prices range from £32 for a small bouquet to £110 for a luxury ‘pretty pink vase.’

Visit: 129A St John’s Road, 0131 334 3461, https://www.myflorist.co.uk/

