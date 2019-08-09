Motorcyclist, 50, seriously injured after collision with lorry in West Lothian

A motorcyclist was hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a lorry in West Lothian.

The incident happened on the A70 road at its junction with the B7031 near Kirknewton, at about 1:15pm on Thursday August 8th.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision and anyone with dashcam footage.

In a statement, the force said the Triumph Tiger motorcycle was travelling east when it was involved in a collision with a Mercedes articulated lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The 50-year-old male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries to his pelvis, left hand and left leg and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The 52 year old male driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Inspector Andrew Gibb, of Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: "We are carrying out enquiries after a serious collision on the A70 near Kirknewton during which a motorcyclist suffered significant injuries following a collision with a lorry.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicles prior to the incident to contact the police.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dalkeith Road Policing Unit on ‘101’ quoting reference number 1815 of the 8th August.