Motorist takes overnight plunge into Water of Leith

Boxing Day couldn’t have sped off to a worse start for one city car owner who missed both the high road and the low road – ending up in a spot of cold water.

The silver Kia was snapped by an onlooker after it had somehow taken a nosedive into the Water of Leith at Coburg Street yesterday morning.

A photograph posted on popular community website I Love Leith shows the three-door vehicle had slipped into the water, bonnet first.

The car appears to have come down the stone steps leading to the water’s edge at the bottom of the walkway.

Officers were called to reports of a car being “half in and half out” of the water and rushed to retrieve the car.

The car was found unattended and the owner was later notified.

The car-tastrophe caused amusement online with reader Paul Steven posting: “That is taking dipped headlights to extremes!”

Earlier in the month a Range Rover fell victim in similar circumstances after it was rescued from the same waterway.

Its owner appeared to have fallen victim to the icy conditions in early December. A picture emerged on social media of the expensive vehicle with its bonnet and front wheels in the Water of Leith. The back end of the car remains balanced on the bank, with it giving the impression it may have slid down the bank due to the adverse weather conditions.

Drivers across Edinburgh have been warned to be wary of conditions with freezing temperatures forecast overnight.