Mound to host silent vigil for Grenfell fire anniversary

LOCAL trade unionists are to hold a silent vigil on The Mound next Thursday to mark the anniversary of last year’s Grenfell tragedy.

Participants plan to hold up photo placards in memory of the 72 people who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Des Loughney, secretary at the Edinburgh Trades Union Council, said “improvements need to be made all over the country, not just in London”.

He said: “It’s a tremendous crime that contractors didn’t use the right materials. The unions have been concerned about similar issues in Scotland for a while due to privatisation and outsourcing of building.

“So our vigil is about showing solidarity with the community that has suffered due to Grenfell.”

More than 200 people are expected to attend the vigil, which is to be attended Edinburgh South West MP Joanna Cherry. Speakers will include representatives from the Fire Brigades Union.