Mourners outside the church as Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir laid to rest

Mourners lined the streets outside Allan Church in Bannockburn to say a final Bye Bye Baby to beloved Bay City Roller founder member Alan Longmuir.

The popular musician was laid to rest in the church close to his Stirlingshire home.

The Edinburgh-born musician died in hospital at 6am on July 2 at the age of 70 surrounded by loved ones after being flown home from Mexico three weeks before he died where he had contracted an illness.

There was no tartan in sight as family and friends respectfully turned out in traditional smart black and blue.

Stepson Nik Rankin and Edinburgh Evening News entertainment editor and close friend Liam Rudden paid tribute to Alan in the service which started with hymn Morning Has Broken and ended with Abide By Me.