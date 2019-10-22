MPs back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal 'in principle' but reject timetable
Boris Johnson has won the support of MPs for his Brexit deal "in principle" but have dealt a blow to the chance of Britain leaving the EU by the end of the month by defeating his timetable for debating the deal.
The House voted by 329 to 299 to approve the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) at second reading - a majority of 30.
It is the second vote out of 11 Mr Johnson has won since he became Prime Minister in July.
It was followed immediately by a second vote on a programme motion to enable it to clear all its Commons stages by the end of Thursday, which was defeated by 322 votes to 308.
Earlier, Mr Johnson warned MPs he would pull the whole Bill and go for a general election if they rejected his timetable and decided to "delay everything until January or even longer".
The Prime Minister said it was 'joyful' that MPs had voted to back a deal in principle.