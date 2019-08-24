Multiple fire engines scramble to extinguish farm blaze in West Lothian - reports

Have your say

​A fire has broken out at a farm in West Lothian with reports of thick plumes of smoke rising over the M8 motorway.

The blaze is ongoing at a group of farm buildings between Whitburn and Harthill just off the B7066 close to the M8 motorway.

It is understood that the blaze broke out around 8pm on Saturday.

An eyewitness told the Evening News that there were at least 9 fire appliances and two paramedic vehicles present.

They added that the smoke could be seen for miles and that thick plumes were rising over the M8 motorway.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed the fire serivce was in attendance in the area.