Mumford & Sons frontman to perform acoustic set at Edinburgh record store

The frontman of British folk-rockers Mumford & Sons is set to perform an acoustic set at a record store in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Marcus Mumford will play a solo set at Assai Records on Grindlay Street at 12.30pm. Fans attending the intimate gig will also be able to get their hands on a signed copy of the band’s fourth studio album, Delta.

A post from the band’s official Twitter page said: “Marcus will be popping into @assai_edinburgh with an acoustic guitar at 12.30pm. You are invited! Copies of #DeltaTheAlbum signed by the whole band will be avaialble in store also. See you there.”

Marcus and the rest of Mumford & Sons will then meet fans and sign copies of their album at HMV in Glasgow’s Argyle Street at 6pm before performing at the SSE Hydro.

On Monday night, the band announced that they are having to postpone four dates in their UK tour “due to unforeseen technical and logistical challenges”.

