Murder accused confessed Hannah Dorans killing to emergency services, court hears

A MURDER accused phoned the emergency services and confessed he had killed his ex-fiance, a court heard on Tuesday.

Frazer Neil, 25, was heard crying and repeatedly said to the call handler “I didn’t mean to do it”.

He was recorded saying “I’ve killed her” and gave Hannah Dorans’ name, and claimed he was going to kill himself.

PC Gary Stout described seeing a female in a bedroom, who was cold to the touch, and performed CPR until paramedics were on the scene.

The officer was asked if he was familiar with the book Fifty Shades of Grey and if he knew it “in some way demonstrated sexual asphyxiation”.

Neil, Stevenson Avenue, Edinburgh, is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of raping and murdering 21-year-old Miss Dorans at flat 6, 131 Hutchison Road, Edinburgh, on February 11, 2017.

It is alleged that he raped Miss Dorans, then placed a cord or similar ligature round her neck and strangled her.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Miss Dorans from Dalkeith, between January 2016 and February2017, by sending her abusive messages, monitoring her online access and taking her bank card away from her and remove £1,000 from her bank account.

Neil is also accused of causing alarm and distress to Miss Doran’s parents by sending a message on Facebook to them on March 1, last year.

Retired Sergeant, Martin White, 53, was on duty last year on February 11 when the 999 call was made.

He told how the call was initially taken by a call-handler then passed to him, and a recording of the call was played to the court.

A man told the call handler “I didn’t mean to do it, I didn’t mean to do it” and gave the name Frazer Neil.

He said “I’ve killed her” and when asked who he had killed, said “my ex fiance”.

He was repeatedly heard crying and saying he didn’t mean to do it. Jurors heard him being asked his ex fiance’s name and age and he said it was 21-year-old Hannah Dorans.

Mr White confirmed in evidence the point that the call was passed to him and during the call he was told Neil had already stabbed himself, before he hung up.

PC Gary Stout gave evidence that he and a colleague were the first at the scene and the door to the flat was unlocked.

He said he could hear what he thought was “a male crying” coming from the bathroom but the door was locked, and when he asked where the female was, got a reply that she was in the bedroom.

Jurors and members of the public were warned that images that included of the late Miss Dorans would be displayed.

A photograph of the bedroom with Miss Dorans lying on the floor shown to the court.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice asked: “Do you see a person lying on the floor?” and the witness replied “I do, yes.”

PC Stout said she had what he thought was a dressing gown cord round her neck but that it had been cut or snapped, and that he performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The officer said she was on the bed when he initially went in, but she was moved on to the floor to allow CPR to be carried out on a hard surface.

PC Stout also said he saw Neil walking by the bedroom door with colleagues.

Jurors heard he had been at the house in January that year, when he had spoke to Neil after there was concerns for his welfare.

He said Neil told them he had split up from his fiance and described them as “childhood sweethearts”.

Defence QC Brian McConnachie asked: “Are you familiar with either the book or the film called Fifty Shades of Grey?” PC Stout said he had heard of it.

Mr McConnachie continued: “From your understanding of that, is it a book and indeed a film which in some way demonstrated sexual asphyxiation, amongst other things?”

PC Stout replied: “From my understanding, it’s a powerful male with some sort of controlling mechanism over the female.”

Neil denies the charges and the trial before judge Lady Scott QC continues.

