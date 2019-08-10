Music legend Johnny Marr forced from stage as "lightning cluster" hits Edinburgh

Have your say

A major concert in Princes Street Gardens was halted tonight as a "lightning cluster" hit the city centre.

Music legend Johnny Marr was forced to leave the stage in Princes Street Gardens due to extreme weather conditions.

A "lightning cluster" hits Edinburgh tonight - with more storms due tonight.

He is supporting Primal Scream but was told to abandon his set halfway through.

A safety announcement was then beamed to the crowd:" It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. More information to follow."

Reader Jimmy Louise Smith of Gilmerton captured the storm from her balcony shortly before 8pm with the image showing the city centre being struck by lightning.

Warm, muggy conditions gave way to the electrical storms and downpours from around 7.15pm.

A spokeswoman for the Met Office said: "There has been a big cluster of lighting strikes over Edinburgh and they are still popping now."

The Met Office said rainfall moving from Glasgow and the north converged on Edinburgh this evening to create the storms.

The spokeswoman said that thunder and lightning could be expected until later this evening, but heavy rain would continue until at least 10am tomorrow.