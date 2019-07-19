Musicians to perform on peak in honour of Frightened Rabbit frontman

A group of musicians are trekking up Britain's highest peak this weekend to perform - in memory of former Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

The five friends, all from Oban, Argyll and Bute, are big fans of the indie rock band and are fundraising for three mental health charities.

Kevin Smith with former Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison (right).

Andrew Duncan, Kevin Smith, Kevin Irvine, Andy Bruce and Paul Storr will play an acoustic cover of the song Head Rolls Off tomorrow (Sat) when they reach the top of 4,413 feet high Ben Nevis in the Highlands.

Scott took his own life last year and after meeting him in person and experiencing his own struggles, organiser Kevin Smith, 30, said he wanted to make "tiny changes to earth", in reference to the song they will play.

The group has raised £2,500 so far of their £3,000 target and will donate the money to Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Martyn's Monday Club and Tiny Changes, which was set up by Scott's brother after his death.

Kevin said: "We all grew up together and all met through music. We were huge fans of Scott and some of us met him.

"We're all individual artists; I'm a singer-songwriter and an acoustic guitarist and there's a rapper. The fundraiser was my idea. It initially start that it'd just be me walking up Ben Nevis.

"I've suffered from depression and anxiety for ten years and thought there's something I'd need to do. To get me out of a hole I decided I wanted to do something in memory of Scott Hutchison.

"There's a line in the chorus that says 'while I'm alive, I'll make tiny changes to earth'. Scott did and it's a good way for us to move forward as well.

"We're wanting to end the stigma behind mental health that you're not allowed to talk. Word got around town and a few other guys asked to get involved - it's kind of just snowballed."

The group has been training to prepare themselves for Ben Nevis by hiking hills and munros, including recently trekking up Ben Lomond.

They will leave Oban for Fort William on Saturday and are hoping to reach the top of Ben Nevis by around 1pm.

Looking forward to the occasion, Kevin said: "We'll be fine if we pace ourselves. We've had a lot of messages from people saying they'll try and make it and it's great what we're doing.

"If there's people there it will make it more special. We're hoping it'll be a good reception, and good weather."