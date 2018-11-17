Musselburgh darts champ Gary Anderson accused of ‘farting’ during Grand Slam match

Former darts world champion Gary Anderson has hit back at claims he broke wind during a match, saying he thought his opponent had been responsible for the bad smells instead.

The unpleasant accusations came after the Musselburgh champion’s 10-2 victory over Wesley Harms in the Grand Slam of Darts on Friday at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

In an interview with Dutch TV station RTL7L, Harms, 34, said his concentration had been affected by Anderson farting.

“It’ll take me two nights to lose this smell from my nose,” the Alkmaar-born player said.

But the 47-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked number four in the world, hit back at the claims, saying the stench had actually emanated “from the table side” at the venue.

“If the boy thinks I’ve farted he’s 1010% wrong. I swear on my children’s lives that it was not my fault,” he said.

“I had a bad stomach once on stage before and admitted it. So I’m not going to lie about farting on stage.

“Every time I walked past there was a waft of rotten eggs so that’s why I was thinking it was him.

“It was bad. It was a stink, then he started to play better and I thought he must have needed to get some wind out.

“If somebody has done that they need to see a doctor. Seemingly he says it was me but I would admit it.”

The win sees two-time world champion Anderson progress to the quarter finals of the competition.