Musselburgh OAP day centre hit by thieves will receive National Lottery boost

A Musselburgh centre for the elderly which was targeted by heartless crooks just before Christmas, is to receive a major cash injection.

OAPs, volunteers and staff at The Hollies were horrified when thieves stole a safe containing £2,000 put by for Christmas treats – including a lunch – and carted it off in a baby buggy.

After the Evening News revealed details of the crime, The Hollies was thrown a £10,000 lifeline from Musselburgh Common Good Fund.

The Tranent-based Walk With Scott Foundation then stepped in to replace the stolen funds and ensured its users got their special Christmas.

In a further boost, The Hollies was included in a number of community groups in Scotland which will receive £1.4 million of National Lottery funding

Grants have been awarded to 16 community-run projects across the country, with a focus on assisting older people.

The National Lottery Community Fund was rebranded in January, having previously been known as the Big Lottery Fund.

It aims to help support ideas that can have an impact on people within their communities.

The Hollies has been given an award of £120,000 so it can continue its service for people over the age of 60.

The funding will help the centre add a daily lunch club, exercise classes and tea dances to the programme of activities already on offer.

Manager Liz Shannon said: “The difference the award from The National Lottery Community Fund will make to the members and customers of The Hollies is immeasurable.

“It will allow us not only to maintain existing services but to expand what we already offer to the elderly population of Musselburgh and the surrounding areas.

“We will now be able to provide a programme of entertaining and structured activities for the over 60s in a warm, safe and comfortable environment.

“This funding will help us to prevent social isolation and give them a place to meet friends and to make new ones.”

Maureen McGinn, National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland chairwoman, said: “Our name might have changed recently but our focus remains the same – funding projects which matter to people and communities.

“Feelings of isolation or loneliness are not just something that affect one particular age group or generation but can become more acute in later life.

“So I am delighted that some of this funding will go to projects supporting older people to engage with their local communities and also contribute to them using their skills and experience.

Other community groups elsewhere to benefit from Lottery funding include Barrhead Men’s Shed in the Renfrewshire town. Treasurer Ross McKemmie said: “Thanks to the National Lottery, this award will give us greater sustainability, which allows us to reach further into our community and encourage more isolated men to come”