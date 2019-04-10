Musselburgh teacher recalls ‘proud moment’ at Edinburgh Local Hero Awards - vote now

THEY are the dedicated servants who take time out of their lives to improve their communities and the teachers who inspire pupils to realise their potential.

The Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour the unsung heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty over the past 12 months.

This week we are seeking nominations in the Teacher and Volunteer of the Year categories ahead of the ceremony in June.

The glittering event will take place at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel where hundreds will gather to watch the Capital’s most worthy residents receive their awards.

Last year, Stefan Thomson picked up the Teacher of the Year award – which this year is sponsored by Radio Forth – for his work at Stoneyhill Primary School in Musselburgh.

Stefan, 30, was recognised for his “immense patience and ability to tailor lessons for children with additional support needs” at the ceremony and described the win as a “huge honour”.

He said: “It was a really proud moment for me to collect the award in front of my partner and my parents.”

“There are not too many awards out there that recognise the work teachers do in the local area, so it was a huge honour to even be nominated.”

He added: “The win was just a total shock. It was extremely rewarding and very fulfilling.”

“If anyone out there has someone to nominate, I would say just go for it, you never know what might happen.”

Richie Jeffrey, marketing manager for Forth One said: “Radio Forth are proud to be partnering with The Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero Awards again for 2019.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Best Teacher Award and look forward to handing this accolade out on the night to a well-deserved winner.”

We are also seeking nominations in the Volunteer of the Year category, which honours those who dedicate their time to help others. St Raphael’s care home volunteer George Willis picked up the award last year and sponsors City Cabs were keen for nominations to be sent in as soon as possible.

Kyle Boggie, Marketing Manager of City Cabs said: “We are delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s Local Hero Awards, City Cabs have serviced Edinburgh since 1925 and taken many a hero from A to B along the way. It’s thanks to the local community that our beautiful city continues to shine.”