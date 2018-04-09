My disability vanishes when I’m on spinning class bike

HIS parents were told he might never walk. Cerebral palsy, they were told. At his then tender 15 months old, with more medical jargon about the possibility of visual impairment and other issues following his diagnosis, no-one knew what the future would hold.

They could hope for the best, of course. Seek specialist help.

But back then, who could have believed that Iain McKendry would grow into the man he is today.

Or, to be more exact, start teaching his own spinning classes at his local leisure centre in Danderhall.

The 24-year-old has defied the odds by getting on his bike as he took his first ‘Club McKendry’ spinning class at Danderhall Leisure Centre.

Iain said he could barely believe it when the moment finally arrived.

And he was quick to pay tribute to his parents for helping make it happen.

He said: “I’m so excited. It’s just been such a long ride to get here.

“Mum and I have just been pushing it and pushing it.

“And now we have finally got the bikes and the class is starting. It’s just great.

“When the bikes came I was actually getting emotional. It’s just been unbelievable.

“Six months ago I presented at a friend’s event and shortly after that mum and dad came up with the idea of being doing my own class.”

Lots of preparation was involved, and as the day came closer and close, the more invested and excited in it he became.

Because for him, it was about so much more than just a job.

He said: “I really wanted it as spinning for me is my life. It’s the only job I wanted to do. I love being up on the stage. I don’t want to do anything else. It’s really a dream come true.”

Iain explained how much his class means to him. He said: “I never thought I would get to this point and now I have got seven classes a week.

“The thing for me is that I’m going to be able to help people in my community get fitter. Anybody can do it.

“When I’m on the bike I feel like I have become a totally different person.

“My disability disappears and my ability shines though.

“If it wasn’t for spinning I don’t know how I would be.

“I love fitness in general and being active. I just love being in a gym. Ever since I was little I have always dreamed of being an athlete playing a sport. But because of my disability I couldn’t do a sport. But mum got me into spinning and I have not looked back.”

Iain’s mum Janis is also involved with the class. She said: “He teaches the class but he can’t get on and off the bike so I help him by setting everybody else up. I’m so proud of him.”

For more information about the classes, go to www.facebook.com/danderhall/