Mystery remains over Edinburgh’s Banksy-style artwork

He’s a world-renowned graffiti artist who keeps his cards close to his chest.

But the Capital is talking about Banksy after a piece of artwork was spotted in the city centre which has many features of the elusive artist’s work. The black and white image, which has appeared on a wall in Grindlay Court, just off Bread Street, appears to show a young girl looking down at a mobile phone.

One theory from Edinburgh Sketcher Mark Kirkham is that the girl could be looking through a magnifying glass at the floor, depicting a Sherlock Holmes style image.

He added: “I think it looks quite similar to the girl with the red heart-shaped balloon so at a first glance I think it could be a copy. The girl’s face is very similar to that piece. But with stencil art it is very difficult to tell. It is slightly hidden away but it’s in a position that someone walking past can see it peeking out. We’ll have to wait and see if he takes the credit for the work.”

People are continuing to visit the artwork in their droves with many keen to see it after rumours gathered pace that it was created by Banksy on Wednesday morning.

Some popular theories claim Banksy is actually Robert Del Naja, the 52-year-old member of trip hop trio Massive Attack – who played a concert in Glasgow on Monday night. If confirmed, the image could be highly valuable. The famous Bristolian, whose works sell for thousands, has never been seen on film while at work.

Stuart Thomson, 48, in the safeguarding department at Heriot-Watt University, believes the artwork is “definitely a genuine Banksy”.

He said: “I have seen the original painting which was given to my friend as a present from Banksy himself.

“On Tuesday my friend received a phone call from Banksy who told him he’d done the artwork and where it was. I went down at about 4pm on Tuesday and there it was. It is definitely a genuine Banksy.

“I was shocked but also excited. You don’t usually see this sort of thing in Scotland.”

The Leith resident added: “Banksy is actually in Edinburgh quite often and goes out with my friend when he’s here.

“I will have been possibly the first person to have seen it. It will be worth a lot of money.”

Just last week the owner of a garage in Wales sold a Banksy mural painted on his wall for more than £100,000.

Ian Lewis, 55, turned down larger offers to sell the piece to an art collector who promised to keep it in Port Talbot, South Wales. Street artist Banksy confirmed he was behind the image, which appeared before Christmas.

Banksy is not on Facebook or Twitter and has few words on his website, leaving his artwork to do the talking.

However he does verify some of his work on his Instagram account, where he has more than 5.5 million followers.

Artist and lecturer at the Edinburgh College of Art, Mike Inglis, said: “It certainly has the features of a Banksy.

“With stencils it is easy to reproduce someone else’s work.

“If it is a Banksy then it adds cultural value to the area. It is a mystery. The work has generated huge interest.”