Mystery surrounds ‘underwater plane’ spotted off the Scottish coast on Google Maps

Experts have been left scratching their heads after an image on Google Maps appeared to show a plane under the sea just off the coast of Scotland

The discovery, by 55-year-old Robert Morton, clearly shows an image of what appears to be an aircraft under the sea just 0.7 miles off Edinburgh.

The plane appears to be underwater on Google Maps.

The father-of-three quickly took the issue further however, experts have not yet been able to explain the mystery.

Speaking to the Mail online, Mr Morton, from South Yorkshire said that the discovery was “incredible and very strange”.

He said: “I was just looking on Google Earth on Monday and, by chance, I came across the picture of the aircraft.

“It looks like it is the sea, just off the coast of Edinburgh. It looks like it is underwater.

The site of the underwater plane

“Its very, very strange. It’s incredible.

“I have never actually seen an aircraft on Google Earth so it is very strange. It appears to be underwater.”

While the picture appears to show a submerged plane, it could just be a ‘glitch’.

He added: “I have never heard of any aircraft crashing leaving Edinburgh or that area.

“I know the picture of the plane isn’t really in the water, its probably the satellite looking down on it through thin cloud giving it that appearance.

“I thought it was unusual as I’ve not seen an aircraft in flight captured by Google Earth before.

“It may just be another Google analomy.”

While it is highly unusual, it is not the first time that mystery has surrounded an aircraft on Google Maps.

Ian Wilson, a tech expert claimed he spotted the doomed MH370 plane on Google Maps and has used the technology to try to piece together what happened to the doomed flight,

He claims that there is evidence the Malaysian Airlines plane lies deep in a jungle in Cambodia.