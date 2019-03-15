Naked man arrested in Scottish Government car park after Victoria Quay ‘skinny-dip’

A naked man was arrested in the carpark of the Scottish Government building at Leith’s Victoria Quay - after going for an early morning swim.

A police spokesman said they received a report of concern for the naked man at about 5:35am on Thursday, March 14th after he was seen naked in the car park area at Victoria Quay.

The incident happened outside the Scottish Government building at Victoria Quay in Leith. Pic: Stock image

The spokesman added: “The man was traced and confirmed he had been for a swim. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and then released.

“No crime was reported and no further police action is required.”

It is understood the man was still not fully clad at the point of his arrest.

The man was also taken to hospital for a check up.

