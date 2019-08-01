Nando’s offering free food for students on A-Level, GCSE, Scottish Highers and National 5 results day

Results day for students across the country can be a day of stress, relief, woes and celebration.

Nando’s is here to either soften the blow or provide celebration with some free PERi-PERi for students receiving their results.

Free Nandos

Nando’s is inviting those with their “A-Levels, GCSEs, Scottish Highers or National 5 results” to come celebrate (or commiserate) their results.

“Our special Nando's offer of a free ¼ Chicken or Fire-Starter menu item will be one you won't want to miss,” Nando’s states.

How to claim

Students receiving their A-Level, GCSE, Scottish Higher or National 5 results will need to bring along their results, whether that’s in paper, email or text form to a Nando’s restaurant.

Along with the results, you’ll also need a valid ID.

The offer is valid for eating in - it’s also available for takeaway orders that have been placed in person in the restaurant, or over the phone.

What dates is it available?

The offer is only available on your relevant results day - no other day is valid. These are the dates that the promotion is available in Scotland:

6 August: Highers or National 5s

Rules or restrictions?

There are some regulations that Nando’s has alongside the promotion that you should be aware of, including:

- A minimum spend of £7

- The offer is only redeemable once

- The offer is non-transferable and non-exchangeable and holds no cash alternative

- The promotion is only open to students who are legal residents of the UK