Nat Spring bike challenge backed by hotel chain Macdonald

CHARITY cyclist Nat Spring is undertaking a marathon 1,000 mile tour of Scotland to raise awareness about head injuries and the importance of wellbeing.

The 50-year-old former school teacher is being backed on his mission by Macdonald Houstoun House, which is giving him a place to rest, recharge and refuel as he travels the length of the country.

Nat, from North Berwick, suffered a severe head injury while taking his class on a school trip to a local castle in 2017.

Initially diagnosed with concussion, he developed post-concussion syndrome which prevented him from returning to teaching. The condition has been life-changing, and he now experiences memory loss, sensitivity to light and noise, as well as severe fatigue.

Nat has dedicated the last 18 months to restoring his health and wellbeing, using his local gym at Macdonald Marine Hotel & Spa. The hotel granted unlimited access to the gym facilities, along with the use of a personal trainer, who helped him regain his fitness.

With his road to recovery underway, Nat set himself a 40-day cycling challenge, which will see him travel across the country. Through this, he hopes to raise awareness of the importance of overall health and wellbeing, and encourages people to join him their own 40-day challenge.

Starting in North Berwick, Nat will travel north to Ullapool, before heading to the Western Isles and returning home.

He said: “My recovery has been slow. It has taken me more than a year just to feel confident on a bike. I set myself this challenge as it gave me something to work towards. I’ll be travelling solo, exploring new places and clocking in around 20 miles each day. I’m feeling very motivated and hope that my tour inspires others to take on their own challenges. If I can do it, anyone can.”

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts will support his journey by providing accommodation at sites along the route including Macdonald Aviemore Resort, Macdonald Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, and Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel in Aberdeen. He will be treated to a good nights’ rest, hearty meal and complimentary leg massage to keep him in tip-top shape.

Nat continued: “Knowing I’ll be able to put my feet up and relax in a comfortable bed will make a huge difference to my experience.”

Marcello Ventisei, regional general manager at Macdonald Houstoun House, said: “Nat will be cycling continuously for 40 days – a challenge that would be difficult for most.

“To overcome this injury and take on such a courageous task is truly inspirational, and one that will no doubt encourage others to step outside their comfort zone for a good cause. We wish him the best of luck on his journey.”

For more information on Nat’s 40-day adventure, please visit www.40days.org.uk