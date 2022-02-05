Kate Forbes will confirm details of where the money will be spent in her speech to Holyrood on February 10 during the final stage of Scotland's Budget Bill.

This budget is for the financial year 2022-23. The total budget for public spending is £49.1 billion.

The UK is currently facing cost of living crisis, with people facing higher taxes and rising costs for food and other items.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will outline a crisis plan on the cost of living at Parliament next week.

Ofgem announced that the average energy bill in the UK will rise by just under £700 annually after a 54% increase to the price cap.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised a £150 council tax rebate for most households in England.

The pledge could result in as much as £290m going to the Scottish government.

Ms Forbes said she will ensure "every penny is out the door to support households and families in need".

She said: "The key is whether that's additional or its net of previous funding that we had assumed we would receive this year.

"Either way the first minister has confirmed that we will pass on consequential funding to deal with the cost of living here in Scotland and that's my commitment."

During FMQs last week, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that "every penny" of the £290m would go towards helping ease the cost of living crisis.

However, the First Minister also said that Mr Sunak’s offer is ‘not enough’.

Last week, the Scottish government gave local governments an extra £120m next year to tackle large spikes in council tax bills.

