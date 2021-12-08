The First Minister wrote: “Even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health & safety of you, your loved ones and the country”.

Her comments come after public outrage was sparked by allegations of a party held at Downing Street last December, when London was in Tier 3 and work Christmas parties were prohibited.

In an interview with the BBC earlier today, Sturgeon urged the Prime Minister to “come clean” about the reported party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Sturgeon also addressed the UK Government’s announcement of Covid Plan B at a press conference this evening. This plan includes the re-implementation of measures such as mask-wearing in public spaces, home working if possible and vaccine passports for entry to certain venues.

These measures were already in place in Scotland.

On Twitter, the First Minister wrote that such protections “have helped us get Delta cases down”.

Yesterday, the First Minister confirmed that there would be no immediate changes to COVID-19 restrictions, but urged employers to allow their workforce to work from home where possible in order to stem the transmission of the new Omicron variant. (Photo by Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images)

However, she also warned that the quickly-growing Omicron variant could put pressures on the NHS and the economy, and said: “We need to consider carefully (but quite quickly) what proportionate response needed”.

At a press conference today, Boris Johnson said: "The best way to ensure we all have a Christmas as close to normal as possible is to get on with Plan B, irritating though it may be, it is not a lockdown”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.