Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon urges those angry with rule-breaking politicians to continue complying with Covid restrictions
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed feelings of anger towards politicians, as she urged the Scottish public to continue complying with current restrictions against Covid-19 in a Twitter thread.
The First Minister wrote: “Even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health & safety of you, your loved ones and the country”.
Her comments come after public outrage was sparked by allegations of a party held at Downing Street last December, when London was in Tier 3 and work Christmas parties were prohibited.
In an interview with the BBC earlier today, Sturgeon urged the Prime Minister to “come clean” about the reported party.
Ms Sturgeon also addressed the UK Government’s announcement of Covid Plan B at a press conference this evening. This plan includes the re-implementation of measures such as mask-wearing in public spaces, home working if possible and vaccine passports for entry to certain venues.
These measures were already in place in Scotland.
On Twitter, the First Minister wrote that such protections “have helped us get Delta cases down”.
However, she also warned that the quickly-growing Omicron variant could put pressures on the NHS and the economy, and said: “We need to consider carefully (but quite quickly) what proportionate response needed”.
At a press conference today, Boris Johnson said: "The best way to ensure we all have a Christmas as close to normal as possible is to get on with Plan B, irritating though it may be, it is not a lockdown”.