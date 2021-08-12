Landmark Adventure Park: what has happened at forest theme park in Scotland, where is it and what attractions does it have? (Image: Google Maps/contributed)

Two children sustained minor injuries after the ‘runaway timber train’ rollercoaster broke down at the Aviemore adventure park in the Scottish Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the theme park this morning (August 12) as the rollercoaster at the Landmark Adventure Park appeared to come off its tracks.

Here’s everything you need to know about Landmark Adventure Park, including where it is, its attractions and what happened at the theme park today.

What is Landmark Adventure Park and where is it?

Located in the village of Carrbridge in Aviemore, Scottish Highlands, the Landmark Forest Adventure Park is a wildlife theme park offering a range of rides, attractions and up-close interactions with rare animal species like the Red Squirrel.

Having opened in June 1970, the Adventure Park has since been a popular destination for Scots and tourists across the UK.

The Scottish Tourism Board gave the site a four star rating and the Aviemore theme park was also voted ‘The Perfect Family Day Out’ by VisitScotlandin 2010.

What are the Aviemore theme park’s attractions?

Landmark Forest Adventure Park allows visitors to get involved in nature-based activities like rock climbing and tree walking through its ancient pine forest and woodlands.

Attractions also include a ‘wild water coaster’ ride, flume ride, a runaway timber train rollercoaster, climbing wall, shooting gallery and range of play sites.

The site hosts a ‘dinosaur kingdom’ with 90 metre installations of dinosaur skeletons as well as 22 life-size, roving dinosaurs from a range of different species.

Part of the site’s conservation efforts, with the park located within the Cairngorms National Park, are also provided with a red squirrel nature trail and butterfly house.

What happened at the Landmark Adventure Park today?

The incident taking place today (August 12) in the Scottish Highlands saw one of the forest theme park’s rides derail and two children injured as a rollercoaster came off its track.

Police Scotland said the children were treated at the scene after the incident caused by mechanical failure.

The force said in a statement: "Around 11.30 this morning, police and emergency services were called to a report that a carriage from a rollercoaster had suffered a mechanical failure at an adventure park in Carrbridge, Aviemore.

"Two children sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Police are still at scene and inquiries are continuing."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent specialist resources to the scene after being called out at 11.37am.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 11.37am to support a multi-agency response at the Landmark Adventure Park, Carrbridge.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment.

"Crews left the scene at 12.14pm."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call today at 1141 hours to attend an incident in Carrbridge, near Aviemore.

"We dispatched three ambulance crews, Basics GP, the Pict (Pre-hospital Immediate Care and Trauma) team and our special operations team to the scene."

Additional reporting by PA Scotland reporter Laura Paterson

