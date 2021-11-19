Matt Baker reveals the total amount raised for Children In Need during his Rickshaw Relay Challenge

Millie and Matt Baker pictured in Edinburgh on the final leg of the Rickshaw Challenge for BBC Children in Need.

The TV presenter and the team embarked on the five-day relay cycling challenge on rickshaw bikes earlier this month, which saw them face steep hills and tough weather conditions.

And Baker was joined by Edinburgh youngster Millie, with whom he cycled the last leg of his journey through Edinburgh, where he began the cycling challenge 11 years ago.

Millie, who was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome, reflected on her experience completing the Rickshaw Challenge.

“I've had so many amazingly nice messages from people," said the 20-year-old.

“It just reminds us why we do this and the importance of Children In Need and the amazing projects that they fund.”

With this year’s total of £2,019,978, Baker, 43, has now raised more than £43 million for the children’s charity over the course of 11 years with the Rickshaw Challenge.

Baker said: “Rickshaw has been a huge part of my life over the last 11 years and I’m over the moon we’ve managed to find a way of it happening again, showing viewers how their donations help change young lives.

“Cycling with Tom, Rainbow, Liv, Harrison and Millie was great – these young people showed sheer courage, dedication and they all inspired me and, I’m sure, everyone watching at home.

“Thank-you so much to the public for their generous donations, I am ecstatic with the total funds raised so far.”

The event, dubbed The Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge, saw Baker and each of the team take on a cycling leg each.

They travelled through their hometowns and visited places which hold particular significance for them along the way, including Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool and Ulverston, and they finished in Edinburgh.

During the challenge, local people lined the streets to cheer on the team and they also received messages of support from famous faces such as Sir Chris Hoy, Radio 2 DJ Gary Davies and Scottish rockers The Proclaimers.

