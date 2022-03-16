Mrs Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was pictured smiling on board a flight to the UK in a Tweet by MP Tulip Siddiq.

The MP said: “Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran.

“My heart goes out to Gabriella and Richard, as her long journey back home to them gets closer by the minute.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori, will be reunited with their families in the UK after being released by the Iranian authorities.

A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough.

The announcement brings an end to a six-year ordeal for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe who was arrested in 2016 in Tehran on spying charges – allegations she has always denied.

MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted this picture of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe leavign Tehran

Mr Ashoori has been in prison for almost five years while Mr Tahbaz has been held for four.

Their release follows months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.

Iranian state media said the UK has “settled a long-overdue debt” of around £400 million to Tehran.

It is understood the UK agreed to pay £393.8 million owed to Iran after it cancelled an order of Chieftain tanks following the overthrow of the Shah in the revolution of 1979.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Ms Truss tweeted: “I can confirm Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori will return to the UK today, and Morad Tahbaz has been released from prison on furlough. They will be reunited with their families later today.