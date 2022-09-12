Queen Elizabeth II LIVE BLOG: Thousands gather in Edinburgh as the Queen's coffin is moved from Holyrood to St Giles Cathedral
Follow here for all updates in the Capital as the Queen’s coffin to move from Holyrood Palace to St Giles.
The public will be allowed to pay their respects to the late Queen from 5 pm as she lays in rest in the Cathedral.
This will take place after a service of thanksgiving and remembrance due to start around 3 pm.
Follow all updates here.
Queen Elizabeth’s procession in Edinburgh: Follow all updates LIVE here.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 10:40
Key Events
- King Charles III to arrive in the Capital early afternoon.
- The Coffin will be taken from Holyrood Palace to St Giles.
- Thousands are expected to line the streets.
People already begin to gather at St Giles today.
Buckingham Palace has released more details of the journey of the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, which will take place on Tuesday.
Having travelled from St Giles’ Cathedral, the coffin will leave in an RAF aircraft from Edinburgh Airport in the early evening, arriving into RAF Northolt.
The Princess Royal, accompanied her husband by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will accompany the coffin.
At Edinburgh Airport, the coffin will be conveyed onto the aircraft by an RAF Bearer Party and a Guard of Honour will be formed by The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
There will be a Royal Salute when it arrives and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will also be present.
As the aircraft leaves, the Guard of Honour will give a final Royal Salute. The Band will play one verse of the National Anthem.
At RAF Northolt, the Bearer Party and Guard of Honour will be formed by The Queen‘s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment). The Bearer Party will convey the coffin to the state hearse.
The Guard of Honour will present arms on the arrival of the coffin and remain in that position until the state hearse has departed the airfield.
The state hearse will then convey the coffin to Buckingham Palace. The route will be via the A40, Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner and Constitution Hill, arriving at the Centre Gate Centre Arch of Buckingham Palace
The Queen‘s coffin will rest in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight.
A Union flag flies at half-mast above Edinburgh Castle today.
Prince Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Wueen’s coffin
The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.
Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”
He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.
And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”
Harry also referenced his father, with whom his relationship is said to have been strained, saying: “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.“
Later, the Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.
News from yesterday’s Proclamation:
Queen Elizabeth II dies: What's happening in Edinburgh today? What time is the Royal Mile procession?
People have already begun queuing outside St Giles Cathedral to pay their last respects to the Queen by filing past her coffin later today.
