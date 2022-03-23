Spring statement 2022: Live updates as Rishi Sunak cuts fuel duty and VAT on energy saving devices

Rishi Sunak has said that as a result of the increase in national insurance thresholds, 70% of workers will pay less tax, even accounting for the levy.

Responding to Rachel Reeves’ comments on tax, the Chancellor told the Commons: “The increase in national insurance thresholds to fully equalise them is a £6 billion tax cut for 30 million UK workers.

“It is the largest increase in thresholds ever, the biggest personal tax cut in a decade and it is worth £330 for those workers and it means, and this is the part that I don’t know if she has realised because she talked about the levy and making sure that we direct our policy at those who need our help, there’s a reason the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies called this the best way to help low and middle earners through the tax system.

“That is because 70% of workers will pay less tax, even accounting for the levy.

“It is more generous than the policy she is advocating and combined with the other tax cuts we have announced today, as I said, this plan represents the biggest cut, the biggest net cut to personal taxes in a quarter of a century.”

Mr Sunak concluded: “Now, no Government gets every call right, we learn from our mistakes, we strive to improve. But even if they won’t admit it, members opposite will recognise this day as an achievement which we all can celebrate.