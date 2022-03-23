Spring statement 2022: Live updates on UK Spring Statement from Rishi Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to reveal measures to help households through the cost-of-living crisis as figures released while he prepared to deliver his spring statement showed inflation soaring to a 30-year high.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to outline support for British citizens when he delivers the Spring Statement.
The Spring Statement will begin following PMQs at 12:00 and Mr Sunak has pledged to “stand by” families to help them weather the crisis, with it being widely expected that he will cut fuel duty for motorists while Mr Sunak also considers increasing the threshold to begin paying national insurance (NI).
Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation to increase 6.2% in the 12 months to February, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed on Wednesday morning, hours before Mr Sunak’s speech to the Commons.
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 11:05
Pump prices hit new record highs ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s potential announcement of a fuel duty cut in his spring statement.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was 167.3p, while diesel was 179.7p.
This is an increase of 18.0p per litre for petrol and 27.0p for diesel over the past month.
Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
This led to an initial increase in wholesale costs for fuel retailers, although prices dropped last week.
Fuel duty is currently levied at 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel, with VAT at 20% charged on top of the total price.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday evening that forecasts in the statement will show the deficit is better than expected this year, to the tune of £20 billion.
However, the newspaper said Mr Sunak is planning to set aside a large part of this windfall cash – rather than investing the full sum in driving down the cost of living.
Mr Sunak is expected to link strengthening the UK economy to opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but he is under pressure to address the domestic crisis.
“So when I talk about security, yes, I mean responding to the war in Ukraine,” he is poised to tell the House of Commons.
“But I also mean the security of a faster-growing economy, the security of more resilient public finances, and security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”
Ahead of the Spring Statement, Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker said the pressure of trying to keep supermarket prices down is “relentless” as he called for action on fuel prices.
“It’s incredibly concerning. We’re hearing of some food bank users declining potatoes and root veg because they can’t afford the energy to boil them,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street as he heads to the House of Commons, London, to deliver his Spring Statement.
Hello and welcome to one of the big Westminster calendar events of the year - the Spring Statement.
Rishi Sunak will give his economic update from about 12:30 GMT.