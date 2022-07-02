Threatening tweet aimed at JK Rowling blasted as 'dangerous' and appallling'

The Harry Potter author late last night highlighted the tweet, saying the account “remains active, naturally” – although it has since been deleted.

Actor James Dreyfus branded it "more frightening, repellent, dangerous behaviour” aimed at Ms Rowling, while Scottish broadcaster Muriel Gray said in support of the author: "You, and your family, remain amongst the kindest humans I know.”

Barrister Allison Bailey blasted the tweet as “a threat to kill – it is one of the many that JKR & other women face for the crime of supporting women’s rights”.

Additionally, an account called “JKR’s Barmy Book Army” called it an “absolute disgrace”, while another said about the writer of the offending tweet: "Hope they are charged and have the book thrown at them”.

It is the latest example of “doxxing” – revealing personal information about someone online – that JK Rowling has suffered after after a trio of trans activists in November posted an image outside her home where her address could clearly be seen. They were holding signs reading “Don’t be a cissy”, “Trans liberation now”, and “Trans rights are human rights”.

Ms Rowling tweeted in response: “They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

The author has been trending on Twitter after highlighting the threatening tweet (file image). Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.

The bestselling writer, whose debut novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, earlier this year reached the 25th anniversary of its publication, has come in for criticism from trans activists after she responded to an article discussing menstruation products, taking issue with the phrase “people who menstruate”.