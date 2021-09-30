The Scottish Press Awards were held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

During a ceremony held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday's Dani Garavelli was named Feature Writer of the Year and ​The Scotsman's Alan Pattullo was named Sports Feature Writer of the Year.

The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday’s Aidan Smith was named runner-up in the Sports Feature Writer of the Year category, while political correspondent Conor Matchett was recognised as runner-up in the Young Journalist of the Year category for his work across both The Scotsman and the Edinburgh Evening News.

The Edinburgh Evening News was winner of the coveted Front Page of the Year award, taking first place for ‘We’ll Be Right Back After the Break’.

The Scotsman was separately recognised as runner-up in the News Website of the Year category.

The title’s suite of podcasts also won acclaim.

The Weekly Bigots production, voiced by The Scotsman’s former health correspondent Kevan Christie and produced by Morven McIntyre, was named Podcast of the Year.

And The Scotsman's food-and-drink podcast Scran, run by Rosalind Erskine, was also recognised as runner-up in the same category.

Hosted by former BBC Scotland newsreader Jackie Bird, the 42nd Scottish Press Awards celebrated the best of national, regional and digital journalism from across the country.

This year’s judging panel was led by Denise West, who was joined by 36 independent judges – which comprised of 21 women and 15 men – from across the Scottish media, communications and public affairs industries.

