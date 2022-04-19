What time is Boris Johnson's announcement today? How to watch Boris Johnson's statement live

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to make an announcement to Members of Parliament today (Thursday 19th April) after being fined by the Metropolitan Police over a lockdown party, and as he attempts to convince politicians there are bigger issues to focus on than the partygate saga.

Last week the PM was fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash thrown in his honour in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

He was then accused over the weekend of not only attending a leaving party for his former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020, but instigating the do.

Downing Street declined to comment on the claims.

Mr Johnson will address MPs in the House of Commons this afternoon to provide an update as MPs return to Westminster following the Easter recess.

The Telegraph cited a Downing Street source as saying he will “offer a full-throated apology and recognise the strength of feeling” among MPs on partygate, but is unlikely to go into too much detail on the matter.

“He will obviously give an update on the fine because there is a clear need to do that, but it is difficult to pre-empt the findings of an ongoing police investigation publicly,” the source reportedly said.

Here’s what time Boris Johnson will make his announcement about the Sue Gray report today and how to watch live.

When is Boris Johnson speaking today?

The Prime Minister is set to address MPs in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon at 3.30pm.

As well as addressing MPs in the Chamber, Mr Johnson is expected to speak to a meeting of the entire Conservative parliamentary party on Tuesday evening.

A Cabinet minister has argued that the Prime Minister did not mislead Parliament over the so-called partygate allegations, having initially insisted that coronavirus guidance was followed in No 10.

Speaking to Sky News, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis denied that Boris Johnson was a liar.

Mr Lewis said: “As he said last week in his statement, and the Prime Minister will be talking to Parliament later today to make a statement, but at every point he has been clear with what he believes to be the truth.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s announcement?

The Prime Minister’s announcement on Sue Gray’s report at 3.30pm today will be broadcast on BBC News and Sky News.

But you can also watch Boris Johnson’s report announcement in the House of Commons live at https://www.parliamentlive.tv/, as well as online at BBC iPlayer or on Sky News’ YouTube channel.

How much was Boris Johnson fined?

The Prime Minister was the first ever PM to be handed a fixed penalty notice for breaking the law, and was fined a £50 police fine over Partygate.

Boris Johnson was handed a £100 fixed penalty notice for attending the June 2020 birthday party.

As he agreed to pay the penalty within 14 days, the amount he paid was halved to £50.

Rishi Sunak and Carrie Johnson also were fined the same amount.

